All-electric Fisker EMotion luxury sedan to debut in August





The low, sleek Fisker Karma plug-in hybrid luxury sedan had a stunning design but numerous problems, and Tesla mopped the floor with it.

Now designer Henrik Fisker is ready for a rematch, this time with an all-electric sedan promising 400 miles of range (and unusual doors).

The Fisker EMotion is slated for an August 17 debut, when its curvaceous exterior is to be shown for the first time in the metal.

Observant readers will note the reveal date falls during Monterey Car Week, meaning Fisker could use the gathering of luxury car owners and fans to reveal its latest electric vehicle.

The EMotion will reportedly house a 400-mile range thanks to an innovative new lithium-ion cell technology using graphene electrodes.

The battery and its range have been under development with help from researchers at the University of California.

Teaser for Fisker EMotion debuting on August 17, 2017 Enlarge Photo

After a host of teaser images last year, Fisker has provided a couple of new renderings showing off the outrageous doors and the overall design of the EMotion.

Previously, Fisker said the EMotion will feature the space of a full-size sedan, while occupying the footprint of a mid-size sedan.

If the design looks a tad familiar up front, that's because Fisker has also been working with VLF, a company started by former automotive executive Bob Lutz. (Fisker is the 'F' in VLF.)

While the EMotion will officially be revealed in August, the company hasn't announced either a delivery date or pricing for its luxury electric vehicle.

Specifically, Fisker has said the EMotion will compete with range-topping Tesla Model S sedans, indicating a six-figure price tag.

Should Fisker see success with the EMotion, it hopes to launch further vehicles.

A second vehicle will likely take the form of a rival to the Tesla Model 3 and Chevrolet Bolt EV.

Both of those cars feature much more affordable price tags—a far cry from the likely cost of the EMotion when it reaches production.

