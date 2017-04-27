Volkswagen T-Roc video teases new small SUV five months early

Apr 27, 2017
Teaser for 2019 Volkswagen T-Roc debuting at 2017 Frankfurt auto show

Sales of crossover utility vehicles—the ones that look like tough, capable, high-riding SUVs but actually sit on passenger-car underpinnings—continue to surge all over the world.

Carmakers are meeting the demand by adding new varieties (four-door coupe utility vehicle, anyone?) and smaller sizes.

Volkswagen has big plans for the segments below what U.S. buyers call compact crossovers.

VW Teases Affordable Compact Crossover SUV Concept For Geneva (Feb 2016)

Its 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan, will arrive this fall to compete with the mainstays of the large compact crossover segment: the Ford Escape, Honda CR-V, Nissan Rogue, and Toyota RAV4.

Below that, though, VW will offer at least one other, smaller crossover.

That's been previewed by various Volkswagen T-Roc concepts at auto shows over the last couple of years—and now there's a teaser video.

Volkswagen T-Roc concept

Volkswagen T-Roc concept

The production version is expected to be unveiled at this fall's Frankfurt auto show, the German industry's prime showcase for introducing high-volume models.

And it will ride on the VW Group’s flexible MQB architecture, used for compact cars like the Golf hatchback and wagon, vehicles as large as the Atlas seven-seater going into U.S. production now—and smaller models too.

Audi Q2 small SUV debuts at Geneva, another crossover for luxury brand (Mar 2016)

The T-Roc, in fact, is a close relative of the Audi Q2 sold in various overseas markets.

That's a slightly more stylish version of the Q3 we see here in the States, but of course the T-Roc will have entirely distinctive lines and sheetmetal that will set it apart.

Volkswagen T-Roc concept

Volkswagen T-Roc concept

Concept versions of the T-Roc were shown as three-doors, largely because they're viewed as sportier, but the conventions of the crossover market will likely insist on a five-door model as the volume version.

Overall length and width should be similar to the concept’s numbers of 164.5 and 72.1 inches, though.

Other elements from the concept—a corporate inline-4 engine, available all-wheel drive, and a digital instrument cluster—will appear as well.

VW T-Cross Breeze Concept in Geneva previews even smaller SUV (not for U.S.)

The Volkswagen T-Roc won't come to the States until late 2018, likely as a 2019 model.

Its competition will include the Chevrolet Trax, Honda HR-V, Nissan Juke (and new Rogue Sport), Mini Countryman, and Toyota C-HR.

HI-RES GALLERY: Teaser for 2019 Volkswagen T-Roc debuting at 2017 Frankfurt auto show
