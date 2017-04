2018 Chevy Volt, Fisker electric, Eurodiesels still dirty, Audi on the moon, Model T myth: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



2018 Volkswagen Atlas, Boerne, Texas Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got a few details on next year's Chevy Volt plug-in hybrid, we bust a myth about alt-fuels, there's video of a new electric Audi, and we look at some disturbing diesel test results. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

The Fisker EMotion all-electric luxury sedan will be fully revealed in August, and we have a few more photos of its outrageous doors.

The EU has new, tougher emission standards for cars, but in real-world use, it turns out the latest diesels can be really dirty, still.

The 2018 Chevrolet Volt isn't likely to hit showrooms until this summer, but it looks like the changes are very minor—and the plug-in hybrid's battery pack appears to have stayed the same.

You know how the Ford Model T was designed to run on virtually any liquid hydrocarbon fuel? Actually, that's a myth, it turns out.

The Renault Nissan Alliance has made more battery-electric cars than anyone else; now, it's added Mitsubishi. What does that mean for future plug-in cars? We explore.

A new electric Audi model made its appearance. On the moon. In a movie.

Finally, the new 2018 Volkswagen Atlas three-row crossover utility vehicle offers V-6 and a 4-cylinder engines, but if you want the four, you'll have to work hard to get one.

_______________________________________________

