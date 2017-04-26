Tesla to double global Supercharger fast-charging network this year, it says

Follow John Add to circle



Tesla Model S at Supercharger site in Ventura, CA, with just one slot open [photo: David Noland] Enlarge Photo

Tesla continues to make sweeping changes as it prepares for the launch of the Model 3, its first mass-market electric car.

The company has announced a significant expansion of its global network of Supercharger DC fast-charging stations.

Executives believe, it said, that charging should be “convenient, abundant, and reliable” for all current and future owners.

DON’T MISS: Used Tesla Model S values stay higher than expected

Today, Tesla provides roughly 5,400 Supercharger charging slots in 840 sites around the world.

That figure is to increase to more than 10,000 by the end of the year, according to a blog post published on the company’s official website.

Tesla also runs 9,000 Destination Chargers, which let owners charge their car’s battery pack at hotels, resorts, and restaurants.

Tesla Supercharger network, North American coverage map, Feb 2017 [graphic: Isaac Bowser] Enlarge Photo

That network will grow to include over 15,000 chargers before 2018 arrives.

The United States will benefit from the bulk of the investment. The number of Supercharger stations will increase by 150 percent, and California—Tesla’s home state and its biggest market—will receive 1,000 additional charging outlets.

Tesla says it's now selecting the sites of the future Supercharger stations.

READ THIS: Tesla releases Supercharger electric-car fast-charge prices

Some of them will be situated a little further away from the nation’s main highways and corridors in a bid to make owning an electric car more convenient for motorists who live in the countryside.

North Dakota and Hawaii will both receive their first stations. However, an expansion into Alaska isn’t currently in Tesla’s plans.

The investment will spawn the first station in Edmonton, Canada, as well as sites in the Mexican cities of Guadalajara and Monterrey.

Tesla Supercharger site with photovoltaic solar panels, Rocklin, California, Feb 2015 Enlarge Photo

Tesla owners who want to visit the Yucatan Peninsula or the picturesque state of Chiapas, however, will still need to find another way to keep their battery pack full.

Across the Atlantic, 15 nations will celebrate the inauguration of their first Supercharger station. These include Portugal, the Ukraine, Russia, Romania, Greece, and Turkey.

The company will also increase the size of its busiest stations to end overcrowding and eliminate waiting times.

CHECK OUT: One owner reacts to Tesla’s new Supercharger fees

When the expansion is complete, it will be possible for several dozen Teslas to Supercharge simultaneously at many of the newest locations.

“We're moving full speed on site selection and many sites will soon enter construction to open in advance of the summer travel season,” explained the company.

Earlier this year, Tesla announced that it would start charging new owners for use of the Supercharger site beyond a certain amount of free usage. Rates vary from state to state.

— Ronan Glon

_______________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter.