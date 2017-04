Tesla expands Superchargers, Volvo electric car, Uber in Oregon, self-driving updates: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Waymo self-driving prototype Enlarge Photo

Today, more Tesla Superchargers coming, news on Volvo's first all-electric car, and what Uber wants its Portland drivers to do. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Tesla plans to double its number of Supercharger outlets globally as it prepares for the launch of its high-volume, less expensive Model 3 electric car.

Volvo will build its first electric car in China, along with increasing numbers of its conventional models.

Uber wants its drivers in Portland to lease electric cars, boosting the number of plug-in vehicles they use significantly.

New information has emerged on Apple's self-driving car software efforts, which leads to a notable question: how will it play with carmakers?

Amazon has joined the growing parade of companies working on self-driving automobile technology, but says it's not ready for Primetime. (See what they did there?)

Finally, Google's Waymo unit is looking for passengers to test-ride in its self-driving Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans. Would you do it?

