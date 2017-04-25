Lilium all-electric vertical takeoff and landing jet: first flight video

The test flight was completed with a small prototype, but Lilium marked its success by revealing a design for a five-seat variant of the aircraft.
While several companies are looking at VTOLs, most employ a hybrid powertrain, while Lilium imagines zero emissions altogether, in part achieved by flying with a wing-born lift like a traditional airplane.
Lilium imagines its VTOLs will be used for on-demand taxi and ride-sharing services in the future.
Lilium suggests that an all-electric short-range VTOL jet would eliminate much of the noise and heat blast associated with today's VTOL jet, potentially making it palatable to use within dense city limits.
The nearest approximation to such a service today is limited and expensive helicopter service from a pad on the Hudson River, widely loathed by users of the park it abuts for its noise, kerosene fumes, and rotor blasts.
Flying cars still have a long way to go, if indeed any of them ever make it into production.
As an unknown wag once put it, you tend to end up with a lousy car and a lousy airplane.
Still, Lilium—which has been wrongly characterized as a flying car in some reports—may have proposed the closest approximation yet of an environmentally friendly short-haul aircraft that meets a specific market need.
