Nissan, EVgo add Boston-to-DC fast chargers; BMW adds charging to national parks

Nissan is making it easier for electric-car owners to travel between the Boston area and Washington, D.C.

The automaker has partnered with EVgo to add a network of nine charging sites along Interstate 95, with a total of 50 stations, each equipped with two fast-charge plugs.

Dubbed the "I-95 Fast Charge Arc," the network will cover 500 miles and will be sited for easy access along the interstate, adjacent to off- and on-ramps.

The infrastructure for the network of stations has been designed with future technology in mind.

Each of the nine stations and 50 chargers has been prewired for a high-power charging power output of up to 150 kilowatts, making upgrades simpler once the technology is available.

The charging stations add to EVgo's network of 900 stations, and are expected to come online this fall.

Nissan added that the network is expected in time for the launch of the all-new 2018 Nissan Leaf, which is expected to offer rated ranges of 120 to as much as 200 miles.

Meanwhile, BMW too is doing its part to gear up U.S. roadways for mass electric-vehicle use.

The German marque announced a multi-year partnership with the National Park Foundation, National Park Service, and Department of Energy.



The goal is to make electric-car travel even more feasible in America's outdoor treasures.

Specifically, the partnership creates 100 new charging stations in national parks and nearby communities across the country.

The first of the 100 stations went live last week at Thomas Edison National Historical Park, the site of Edison's laboratory in West Orange, New Jersey.

Looking into the future of the partnership, BMW and its integrated team of public-private partnership will study and identify areas it deems best suited for charging stations.

Criteria include proximity and strength of EV markets, distance from nearby charging locations, and natural and cultural landscape considerations.

It all comes at a time when electric vehicles garner high interest from consumers, but range anxiety continues to play a major factor into potential ownership.

With more charging infrastructure, sales of electric vehicles may only climb.

