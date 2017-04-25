Used Tesla prices, electric VTOL jet, more fast charging, China's EV role: Today's Car News

Apr 25, 2017
Today, we've got the results of another poll (this one on China), good news for Tesla owners, a jet without engines, and some possibly good news about the EPA. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

While values of used electric cars like the Nissan Leaf have plummeted, the prices of used Tesla Model S electric luxury cars have held their own.

BMW, Nissan, and EVgo announced some new efforts to increase public charging infrastructure for electric cars, including fast-charging sites between Boston and Washington, D.C.

Would you believe an all-electric jet that takes off and lands vertically? We've got the video of this fascinating aircraft that flies without combustion.

EPA head Scott Pruitt, the climate-science denier, won't challenge the agency's endangerment finding that allows it to regulate carbon-dioxide emissions in the first place—because he'd lose in court.

And our readers weighed in on China's role in advancing plug-in electric vehicles globally: it's big. Very big.

The Chinese backers who are working to relaunch the historic German brand Borgward confirmed an electric SUV and an assembly plant in Germany. Whether the market wants electric Borgwards remains to be determined.

Finally, prices for the new 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport—it's slightly smaller than the regular Rogue—start at $22,360 and runs up to around $30,000.

