Tesla recall, high electric-car interest, future Genesis, Shanghai concepts: Today's Car News

Distracted driving

Today, a Tesla recall, more cars with plugs from Shanghai, disarray on climate policy under Trump, and depressing data on distracted driving. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Tesla will recall 53,000 Model S and Model X electric cars to replace a potentially defective gear that could cause their parking brakes to stick.

We're still reporting on the concepts at the Shanghai auto show, most recently on the Jeep Yuntu Concept, which appears to have a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Hyundai has big ambitions for its Genesis luxury brand, including an all-electric luxury coupe rather than a powerful V-8 engine.

The Trump administration's position on withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris Climate Pact appears to be in disarray.

The AAA says U.S. consumer interest in electric cars is as high as that for pickup trucks. If so, where are the sales?

Shanghai also had yet another Tesla Model S competitor; this one's the Qoros K-EV, scheduled to hit the market in 2019.

Finally, there's an 88 out of 100 chance you, too, used your cellphone while you were driving. STOP THAT.

