Used Tesla Model S values stay higher than expected

A new report from Autolist says the Tesla Model S is faring well as a used car when compared to other luxury models.

On average, the electric car sells in around 87 days, which is about 5 percent faster than competitors.

The report compared the Model S to the Audi A7, Porsche Panamera, BMW 6 Series, Mercedes-Benz CLS and Lexus LS 460.

While those models aren't electric vehicles, they are often cross-shopped against the Model S in both size and price.

The Model S is also doing well when it comes to actual transaction prices, exceeding listing expectations by around 5 percent, on average.

That's impressive given the uphill battle electric cars face on the used market.

Tax incentives for new models and a harsh depreciation curve due to rapidly advancing technology typically conspire against used EVs, but the Model S seems to buck that trend.

Autolist suggests that Tesla values on the used market may have had something to do with the company briefly passing General Motors in value by market capitalization last week.

As The Detroit News pointed out, that may have more to do with Tesla's focus on the future.

The report also included information on where buyers can find the cheapest Teslas.

Both Maryland and North Carolina offer the best deals compared to the rest of the country, with Model S transactions landing 7.2 and 6.5 percent below the national average, respectively.

Florida, Washington, and New Jersey also fall well below the national average.

Autolist analyzed 10 million vehicles from April 2016 to January 2017 for the study, and claims a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percent.

The company is a new consumer-based auto purchasing site based in San Francisco.

