Audi, Chevy, and more in Shanghai, Toyota electric car, Nissan Leaf battery advice: Today's Car News

Apr 20, 2017
Hybrid Kinetic K750 concept by Pininfarina, 2017 Shanghai auto show

Today, it's almost all about China and the Shanghai auto show, including live photos and details of electric and plug-in hybrid concept cars—and why China is making Toyota very, very unhappy. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

We've got more from the very green Shanghai auto show, including live shots of a couple of concept cars that had been previously teased.

Those include the all-electric Audi e-tron Sportback Concept and the Chevrolet FNR-X plug-in hybrid crossover concept. 

China plays a big role in today's coverage, in fact.

It's the market in which most Ford vehicles will be hybrids or electrics by 2025—a statement Ford conspicuously hasn't made about North America.

China is also the reason that Toyota made an "agonizing" decision to develop an electric car, which it still doesn't believe makes sense.

2011 Nissan Leaf electric car after battery-pack replacement [by owner Tim Jacobsen, Concord, CA]

Meanwhile, back home in the U.S., a new analysis suggests that electric-car sales will tank when tax credits expire. Do you agree?

If you're a Nissan Leaf electric car owner with a failing battery, another owners has advice on how to bargain for a replacement battery pack.

The Chevy Volt plug-in hybrid may be sold as a Buick in China, but in the U.S.. Buick is trying to recast its image. Again.

Finally, back to the Shanghai show once more: Hybrid Kinetic showed a pair of electric SUVs with an Italian pedigree.

