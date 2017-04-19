2017 Tesla Model X electric-car pricing, feature changes

Apr 19, 2017

2017 Tesla Model X

2017 Tesla Model X

Enlarge Photo

Tesla has released updated pricing and features for its 2017 Tesla Model X all-electric crossover utility vehicle, including lower prices for both the 75D and 90D models.

Like the changes released at the same time to the Model S sedan, the new lineup increases the distance between the two lower-end models and the top-of-the-range 100D and P100D versions.

The most notable feature of the battery-electric, all-wheel-drive family vehicle is its distinctive "falcon-wing" doors, which lift and fold within the width of the car.

DON’T MISS: 2017 Tesla Model S pricing, feature changes: breaking them down in detail

The 2017 Tesla Model X now starts at $82,500 for the 75D, $3,000 less than before.

That price still buys you an EPA-rated range of 237 miles thanks to the 75-kilowatt-hour battery.

Likewise, Tesla has reduced the price of 90D models, down $2,000 to $93,500.

2017 Tesla Model X

2017 Tesla Model X

Enlarge Photo

Both 75D and 90D trims are now only available with the company’s 48-amp charger, though the 90D retains its 90-kwh battery and 257-mile range.

Buyers looking for increased charging speed will need to step up to the Model X 100D, which only comes with a 72-amp charger.

READ THIS: Tesla trucks: semi to be shown in Sept, pickup in 18-24 months

Beginning April 24, the 100D will see a minor price bump, up $1,000 to $99,500 for the 100-kwh battery pack and 295-mile range, more than a modest increase in range over its lower littermates.

The viciously fast Model X P100D sees the biggest price increase of the lot, up $9,500 to $145,000.

2017 Tesla Model X

2017 Tesla Model X

Enlarge Photo

It comes with the company’s 72-amp charger as well. The P100D features a 100-kwh battery pack, all-wheel drive, and, most notably, a 2.9-second 0-to-60-mph time.

As always, the increased performance comes with a slight penalty, this time in the form of a bit less range than the 100D, down to 289 miles.

CHECK OUT: Tesla Model 3 caught on video during daylight testing

No matter which trim buyers choose, the optional six-seat configuration will now be available with a second-row center console for $500.

As always, the Model X comes in three interior configurations: five, six, and seven seats.

2017 Tesla Model X

2017 Tesla Model X

Enlarge Photo

Tesla has also replaced the 20-inch Silver Helix wheel on the Model X with a new 20-inch Sonic Carbon design.

The company rolled out a number of changes for both the Model S and the Model X this week as it continues to work towards its goal of getting the more affordable Model 3 into production later this year.

— Zach Bowman

_______________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

What's the best Porsche Panamera? It's a plug-in hybrid now What's the best Porsche Panamera? It's a plug-in hybrid now
Volkswagen ID Crozz concept for all-electric crossover debuts at Shanghai auto show Volkswagen ID Crozz concept for all-electric crossover debuts at Shanghai auto show
All-electric Audi e-tron Sportback concept teased for Shanghai auto show All-electric Audi e-tron Sportback concept teased for Shanghai auto show
Electric jet startup is backed by Boeing and JetBlue Electric jet startup is backed by Boeing and JetBlue
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

People Who Read This Article Also Read

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Find Green Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2017 Green Car Reports. All Rights Reserved. Green Car Reports is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.