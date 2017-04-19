Modified 'new' 2015 Volkswagen TDI diesels come with big discounts





2015 Volkswagen Golf TDI SE Enlarge Photo

If you're itching to climb into a brand new, 2015 Volkswagen TDI, the german automaker wants to sweeten the deal for you.

Volkswagen has begun selling its fixed, 2015 model year TDI diesel vehicles and the marque has given dealers a bit of firepower to help move cars from dealerships to driveways.

The vehicles include the Beetle Coupe and Convertible, Golf, Golf SportWagen, Jetta, and Passat equipped with the EA288 2.0-liter 4-cylinder TDI turbodiesel engine.

They can now be had with discounts of up to $8,500 and 0-percent financing, according to CarsDirect.

Specifically, the $8,500 arrives for those interested in leasing a modified TDI diesel vehicle, while 0-percent APR for 72 months and a $5,000 cash bonus is available for those looking for a finance to own option.

Only buyers with a spotless credit score will qualify for the 72 month, $5,000 incentive.

2015 Volkswagen Golf TDI SE Enlarge Photo

The catch is that you may not even see or hear about these generous offers. That's because Volkswagen is letting dealers decide if they want to advertise the offers based on availability.

Volkswagen isn't the only brand offering a sweetener for the semi-tainted TDI nameplates.

Audi is offering a 1.9-percent APR for up to 66 months, but no cash back bonuses are being offered at this time.

The bought-back 2015 TDI diesel vehicles have been modified, including a re-flash of the Engine Control Module (ECM) for 2015 model year VW and Audi diesels.

The software-flash update was approved by the EPA and the powerful California Air Resources Board.

The Volkswagen diesel scandal first broke in September of 2015 after the automaker was accused of utilizing a "defeat device" to cheat emission tests by only applying emission controls when the car detected it was being tested on a dynamometer.

2015 Volkswagen Passat TDI Enlarge Photo

At times, some of the dirty diesels emitted up to 35 times the maximum legal volume of nitrogen oxides.

Since the scandal broke, Volkswagen has seen a mighty backlash in the form of government penalties, fines, and buyer remorse.





Eventually, all 11,000 2015 model year TDI vehicles will go on sale, but Volkswagen has said to expect a trickle of vehicles into dealer inventory, as it will ultimately depend on how quickly dealers can prepare fixed vehicles.

But, it's the only way you'll be getting your hands on a new Volkswagen diesel.

