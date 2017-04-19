Is the science of climate change open to debate? Poll results

Follow John Add to circle



It's mixed news these days for those concerned about continuing manmade climate change.

On the one hand, global carbon emissions were flat for the third year in a row, increasing numbers of global corporations have lined up to support climate-change reduction efforts, and electric power is getting cleaner as coal slowly ebbs as a fuel despite the administration's promises to coal miners.

On the other hand ... Donald Trump.

Diametrically contrary to his predecessor, the current U.S. president has denied the accepted science of climate change, publicly dismissing with a bovine-excrement epithet, and publicly stated that the science is no more than an invention of the Chinese to hurt U.S. business interests.

He's also appointed climate-science denalists to head the Environmental Protection Agency, which received some of the steepest funding cuts in his proposed budget, and the Department of Energy.

In other words, the U.S. government is in the process of a policy U-turn away from efforts to cut carbon emissions.

The science of climate change is not open to debate. — Green Car Reports (@GreenCarReports) April 11, 2017

So we decided to poll our Twitter followers to understand their views on whether there's any debate left over climate science.

Seven out of 10 said they "strongly agree" that "the science of climate change is not open to debate."

A further 10 percent "somewhat agree" with that sentiment, meaning that more than eight out of 10 survey respondents accept the science.

Just 8 percent said they "disagree" with the statement, and 10 percent "strongly disagree" that climate change is essentially settled science.

Those percentages largely correlate to other surveys, which have found that acceptance of climate science runs at two-thirds or more of the respondents surveyed—and has done for 10 years or more.

Before the presidential election, the Brookings Institute (a progressive policy think tank) noted a survey that showed seven out of 10 Americans accept the scientific evidence of global warming.

Coal, by Flicker user oatsy40 (Used Under CC License) Enlarge Photo

It cited the Fall 2016 version of the National Surveys on Energy and the Environment issued jointly by the University of Michigan and Muhlenberg College.

Not only that, but the views of the U.S. populace on climate change stayed essentially steady throughout the Obama administration's eight-year tenure.

Overall, the survey results show that President Trump's views are sharply out of sync with not only the science but the views of his constituents.

What impact climate science might have on future elections, amid so many other hot-button issues in today's very polarized political environment, remains to be seen.

Green Car Reports respectfully reminds its readers that the scientific validity of climate change is not a topic for debate in our comments. We ask that any comments by climate-change denialists be flagged for moderation. Thank you in advance for helping us keep our comments on topic, civil, respectful, and fact-based.

