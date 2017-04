Hybrid Honda CR-V, VW diesel discounts, hydrogen heavy hauler, Model X updates: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



2017 Tesla Model X Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got more from the influential Shanghai auto show, more Tesla updates, the end of debate over climate science, and a huge heavy-duty hydrogen vehicle. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Following yesterday's update on 2017 Tesla Model S price and feature changes, today we updated you on a smaller set of changes to the 2017 Tesla Model X crossover.

Another followup: remember we told you that modified "new" 2015 Volkswagen TDI diesels are now going back on sale?

Turns out those diesel VWs come with some hefty discounts, at least before the dealers start marking them up if they can.

With our new president a confirmed denier of accepted climate science—as are many of his appointees—we polled our followers to find out whether climate science was still open for debate. (Spoiler: it's not.)

The Toyota Mirai may have its pros and cons, but Toyota is also now testing a proof-of-concept heavy-duty semi tractor powered by hydrogen fuel cells as well.

A Honda CR-V Hybrid was unveiled at the Shanghai auto show today, and Honda's U.S. arm all but confirmed it for us as a future model to be sold in North America.

More from the Shanghai auto show: another debut, the Nio ES8, is the first mainstream electric car from yet another startup.

Finally, our colleagues have a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica minivan on long-term test (we'll get our chance soon), and now they've reported on its gas mileage in real-world use.

