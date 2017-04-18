VW diesels back, Shanghai show news, Model S prices, electric-car fast charging: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Mercedes-Benz A Sedan concept, 2017 Shanghai auto show Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got three separate Volkswagen stories: one on a new all-electric concept car, one on the return of (a few) VW TDI diesels, and one on its Electrify America plan. Plus, more Tesla Model S electric luxury sedan changes! All this and more on Green Car Reports.

As we've noted before, this week's Shanghai auto show is turning out to be a whole lot better for new green cars and concepts than last week's New York auto show.

The first concept whose full details we can cover is the Volkswagen ID Crozz, another in VW's series of ID battery-electric concepts, this one a "four-door coupe crossover" utility vehicle.

That's an indicator of the future; VW's past returns to dealerships in the form of a limited number of 2015 Volkswagen TDI diesel cars back on sale after modifications to make them comply with EPA emission limits.

The 2017 Tesla Model S gets another comprehensive set of changes to its prices, features, and versions; we run them down and explain how they change the lineup.

A Department of Energy memo uncovered by Bloomberg appears to be seeking justifications to reduce federal support for renewable energy while promoting coal and nuclear plants.

Porsche's fastest and most prestigious Panamera luxury sedan is now a plug-in hybrid; we look at how that happened.

The Volkswagen "Electrify America" project to install zero-emission vehicle infrastructure across the U.S. has released its first national coverage plan. That's exciting for electric-car owners.

Meanwhile, more than 97 out of 100 Volkswagen diesel owners have chosen to take the buyback rather than getting their TDI cars modified.

Shanghai also saw the next generation of Mercedes-Benz A-Class compact sedan (we know it here as the CLA) debut as a concept car.

_______________________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter