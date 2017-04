Electric jet, Cadillac plug-in hybrid, European diesel sales, another Audi e-tron: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Teaser for Audi e-tron Sportback concept debuting at 2017 Shanghai auto show Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got another preview from the important Shanghai auto show, some Eurodiesel news, a first drive of a plug-in hybrid Cadillac, and the audacious idea of an electric airplane All this and more on Green Car Reports.

A new electric-jet startup has some important backers: Boeing and JetBlue, though neither has committed yet to production or sales.

Audi has teased an e-tron "four-door coupe" utility vehicle that it'll show in concept form at this week's Shanghai auto show.

The Chinese show, by the way, is turning out to be a whole lot greener for new cars and concepts than last week's New York auto show.

Diesel sales in Europe are continuing to sag, but they haven't fallen off a cliff, despite the Volkswagen diesel emission scandal.

We weren't there, but we have the first drive reports of the 2017 Cadillac CT6 Plug-In Hybrid luxury sedan.

More on diesels: on the other hand, diesel owners in the U.K. are being offered more than $2,000 to scrap older diesel vehicles (which have remarkably little emission-control gear and would never pass U.S. standards, we should point out).

Finally, we have word that Volkswagen will build a second SUV in the U.S. to take advantage of underutilized capacity in its assembly plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee—and it may well offer a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

