Tesla trucks, 217-mph Lucid electric, cheaper Prius hybrid, and puppies: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Nissan Rogue Dogue Project Enlarge Photo

Today, Elon Musk tweets, Toyota offers a cheaper Prius, a luxury electric sedan crosses 200 mph, and ... adorable doggies, too! All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Elon Musk tweeted some news about future Tesla products: how about an electric semi and then a pickup truck too?

Sales of the Toyota Prius hybrid haven't been great, despite an all-new model in 2016 (with a polarizing design), so Toyota has added a new, lower-priced Prius One version.

While business models remain unclear, electric-car charging networks are merging, spinning out, and going global.

Looks like automakers are now bargaining with the EPA over emission rules and whether they could be delayed.

A prototype Lucid Air electric luxury sedan hit 217 mph on a high-speed test track—outdoing Tesla's fastest Model S version.

The Nissan Rogue went to the dogs at the New York auto show this week. Awwwwwwwwwwwwww ....

Finally, our colleagues at Motor Authority laid out their hits and misses from the New York show—where there were very, very few green cars.

_______________________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter