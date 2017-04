Tesla vs GM, plug-in Jeep concept, fuel-cell Genesis SUV, Mercedes diesels DOA? Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Teaser for Jeep concept debuting at 2017 Shanghai auto show Enlarge Photo

Today, Shanghai proves much greener than New York (at least where auto shows are concerned), Trump may not be able to stop carbon-emission reductions, and why Tesla is now roughly equal in value to GM. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Electric-car maker Tesla has surpassed Ford in market value and is now rivaling General Motors, the largest U.S. maker. We asked why—and suggested the answer is about the sins of the past.

At an otherwise not-very-green New York auto show, the Genesis GV80 concept SUV is powered by a hydrogen fuel cell.

There will be a lot more plug-in electric cars at next week's Shanghai auto show, including the third Volkswagen ID electric concept, this one nominally a crossover utility vehicle.

A new small Jeep concept for Shanghai, meanwhile, may have a plug—unlike every Jeep sold anywhere in the world over the past 75 years.

Even if President Trump is successful in repealing the Clean Power Plan under the EPA's climate-science denying chief, electric utilities may make cut their carbon an equivalent amount anyway.

Finally, it appears that Mercedes-Benz, which launched the first diesel passenger car back in 1936, may stop selling diesel vehicles in North America.

(The diesel version of its 2017 GLS large luxury SUV still hasn't received EPA approval. It's been on hold for 11 months now.)



