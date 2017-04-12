Leaf driver on Bolt EV, Demon vs Tesla, Honda Clarity gets plugs, hydrogen vs electric (again): Today's Car News

Apr 12, 2017
2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, 2017 New York auto show

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, 2017 New York auto show

Today, we've got our first stories from the New York auto-show preview days, a Leaf owner's take on the Chevy Bolt EV, info on the plug-in hybrid and electric Honda Clarity models, and a poll on which company follows Tesla in electric cars. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

The driver of a Nissan Leaf, the world's highest-selling electric car, weighs in on what he thinks of the Chevy Bolt EV after driving one.

Half a billion dollars? That's the fresh funding that Lyft, the ridesharing service in which GM has a stake, is reported to have raised.

Sure, Tesla's best known of all electric-car makers. But we polled followers to ask what company is second-best in electric cars.

It's New York auto show week again; we'll have stories on the (few) significant green cars at the show, which is mostly all about big SUVs this year.

One debut today was the final two versions of the Honda Clarity, so far sold only powered by a hydrogen fuel cell; we now have the 2017 Clarity Electric and the 2018 Clarity Plug-In Hybrid.

The Boston Consulting Group says within 15 years, one-quarter of our travels will be in shared, autonomous, electric cars. Agree or disagree?

Finally, the biggest buzz at the New York auto show came from the least-green car imaginable: the 840-hp 2018 Dodge SRT Challenger Demon does 0 to 60 mph in 2.3 seconds.

For the record, that's quicker than even the fastest Tesla. See what you're up against?

