First impressions of Chevy Bolt EV by Nissan Leaf driver

If you're serious about driving a green car, but not happy with your local choices, you need to move to California.

The Golden State has roughly two dozen battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles on sale, not to mention three hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles.

Electric-car advocate Kelly Olsen previous described the choice he faced: wait for the all-new 2018 Nissan Leaf electric car, go for the Chevy Bolt EV now available, perhaps even consider the Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel-cell sedan?

Then, three weeks ago, Olsen weighed in on the Bolt EV after he was able to experience the 238-mile electric car through a program in which Chevy brought one to his house for a test drive.

Olsen posted his impressions to a Facebook group for San Francisco Bay-area Nissan Leaf owners.

The full 800-word post is worth reading, but as he noted in opening, "I now see why many Bolt drivers are raving about the car."

After some not-very-complimentary words about his experiences at Chevrolet dealers, Olsen gets down to his assessments.

We've excerpted and slightly edited a few key points in bulleted form, below.

SEATS: Still narrow and thin (to me). Not at all as comfortable as my Leaf, but after driving around for about 25 minutes, I did start to get used to them. Lumbar support was not as good as my Leaf, and there is no adjustment. There's none in the Leaf either, but for me, it does not need any. I think I could live with the Bolt seats despite their flaws (to me). I would probably try a seat cushion to see if it helps.

ACCESS: Getting in and out was different, because [the Bolt EV floor is higher]. I actually like being up higher with better visibility, so that was a plus.

HEADROOM: Being 6 feet 4, I had pretty good headroom, and was able to find a fairly comfortable driving position.

