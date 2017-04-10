All-electric Bollinger heavy truck chassis revealed, July 27 debut to follow

Follow John Add to circle



Chassis of Bollinger electric off-road utility truck Enlarge Photo

Upstate New York-based startup Bollinger Motors is moving forward with the development of its very first vehicle.

The yet-unnamed model will take the form of an all-electric sport utility truck for off-road use, and it will ride on an aluminum chassis that tips the scale at just 295 pounds.

The chassis is specific to Bollinger’s electric off-roader.

In its most basic configuration, the truck will offer a generous 15.5 inches of ground clearance, a self-leveling hydraulic suspension, and 10 inches of wheel travel. The approach and departure angles will check in at 56 and 53 degrees, respectively, according to Bollinger.

Mud Terrain tires wrapped around 17-inch alloy wheels will help it conquer and tame the great outdoors while going easy on the environment. A zero-emissions off-roader promises to redefine the expression “tread lightly.”

When the going gets tough, the driver will be able to disconnect the anti-roll bars at the push of a button for maximum wheel articulation.

Cardboard model of Bollinger electric off-road utility truck Enlarge Photo

Tall, off-road-focused vehicles tend to be top-heavy.

Using an electric drivetrain instead of a traditional gasoline-powered engine helps stability, because the battery pack and the electronic components are mounted in or below the floor to reduce the center of gravity.

While Bollinger refers to its electric off-roader as a truck, a teaser image suggests it will be a SUV in something of the same vein as the emblematic Jeep Wrangler.

It will arrive with two doors and completely flat body panels, reminiscent of Land Rover’s classic but now defunct Defender. Bare rivets and wide fender extensions add a rugged touch to the overall look.

It will offer a 105-inch wheelbase. In comparison, 95 inches separate the Wrangler’s front and rear axles, while the bigger Wrangler Unlimited stretches that figure to 115 inches.

A closer look at the chassis reveals dual-motor all-wheel drive, a proven configuration already used by Tesla’s Model S and Model X.

Teaser shot of Bollinger electric off-road utility truck Enlarge Photo

Bollinger isn’t interested in stuffing the industry’s latest and greatest high-tech features into the cabin. The instrument cluster is almost retro-styled, with round, chrome-framed analog gauges embedded in a piece of sheet metal.

Like many startups, Bollinger promises its first car will be nothing short of ground-breaking.

Notably, it was developed to offer revolutionary storage and hauling capabilities, second-to-none on- and off-road capabilities, as well as best-in-class ground clearance, torque, and traction.

Bollinger can certainly talk the talk. We’ll have to wait a few more months to find out whether it can walk the walk, too.

The truck is scheduled to make its debut this summer during a media event in New York.

Additional details haven’t been announced yet, so we don’t know when it will go on sale or how much it will cost.

