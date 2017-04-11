Bolt EV lease deal, 2018 VW Golf, longterm Tesla test, Trump's carbon plans: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



2018 Volkswagen Golf R Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got a national lease on the Chevy Bolt EV electric car, details on two new small cars for 2018, technical details on that hybrid police pursuit car, and some startling news about Tesla. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

We updated our story on Dyson giving up patent rights from Sakti3, the solid-state battery maker it bought, with a statement the company asked us to include in the piece.

Even though Trump is likely to cancel the Clean Power Plan to cut carbon emissions from electricity generation, that may not matter—because carbon emissions will fall regardless, says former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg.

The first national lease deal, at $329 a month, is out for the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car—though deals may improve in the months to come.

Yesterday, we wrote about the Ford Police Responder Sedan, the first pursuit-rated hybrid police car on the market. Today, we have more details on how you convert a hybrid sedan into a police car.

The enthusiast magazine Car and Driver tested a Tesla Model S over 36,000 miles, and we covered their thoughts on the luxury electric car—pro and con.

The 2018 Subaru Crosstrek has some of the highest fuel-efficiency ratings of any all-wheel-drive car on the market; we previewed it.

The 2018 Volkswagen Golf lineup—at least the gasoline-powered models—has received some updates for the new model year, and we've got all the details.

Finally, electric-car maker Tesla is now the most valuable U.S. car company by market capitalization, worth more in the eyes of investors than General Motors.

