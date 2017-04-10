Hybrid police pursuit car, Tesla Model 3 testing, Acura MDX hybrid, CA electric-car fees: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD, Seattle area, April 2017 Enlarge Photo

Today, we've driven a new luxury hybrid SUV, we've got video of a Tesla Model 3 testing on public roads, and Ford introduces a police pursuit-rated hybrid sedan. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Over the weekend, we ran down our complete list of last week's news stories in our "Week in Reverse" feature.

There's new video of the Tesla Model 3 electric car in daytime testing on public roads. That tells us a few things.

A Chevrolet concept coming to the Shanghai auto show next week, the FNR-X, might possibly point the way toward an all-wheel-drive Volt crossover utility vehicle. Maybe.

Meanwhile, the Ford Police Responder Hybrid Sedan is the first hybrid vehicle certified for police pursuit duties. It's based on the civilian Ford Fusion Hybrid.

We won't see Bollinger Motors' complete all-electric off-road utility vehicle until late July, but the startup company has now shown photos of the chassis, battery included.

California has almost half of the plug-in electric cars in the U.S., but even it is imposing an annual fee on them in lieu of the gas taxes they don't pay. (Not until 2020, though.)

Another maker has introduced a luxury hybrid crossover utility vehicle, and we've now driven the 2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD. Yes, that's its full name.

Finally, fans of French makes Peugeot and Citroen may be excited to learn they're planning a U.S. comeback—but in the form of a carsharing service.

