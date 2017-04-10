Hybrid police pursuit car, Tesla Model 3 testing, Acura MDX hybrid, CA electric-car fees: Today's Car News

Apr 10, 2017
Follow John

2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD, Seattle area, April 2017

2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD, Seattle area, April 2017

Enlarge Photo

Today, we've driven a new luxury hybrid SUV, we've got video of a Tesla Model 3 testing on public roads, and Ford introduces a police pursuit-rated hybrid sedan. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Over the weekend, we ran down our complete list of last week's news stories in our "Week in Reverse" feature.

There's new video of the Tesla Model 3 electric car in daytime testing on public roads. That tells us a few things.

A Chevrolet concept coming to the Shanghai auto show next week, the FNR-X, might possibly point the way toward an all-wheel-drive Volt crossover utility vehicle. Maybe.

Meanwhile, the Ford Police Responder Hybrid Sedan is the first hybrid vehicle certified for police pursuit duties. It's based on the civilian Ford Fusion Hybrid.

We won't see Bollinger Motors' complete all-electric off-road utility vehicle until late July, but the startup company has now shown photos of the chassis, battery included.

California has almost half of the plug-in electric cars in the U.S., but even it is imposing an annual fee on them in lieu of the gas taxes they don't pay. (Not until 2020, though.)

Another maker has introduced a luxury hybrid crossover utility vehicle, and we've now driven the 2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD. Yes, that's its full name.

Finally, fans of French makes Peugeot and Citroen may be excited to learn they're planning a U.S. comeback—but in the form of a carsharing service.

_______________________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Asking prices climb for used VW TDI diesels as buybacks proceed Asking prices climb for used VW TDI diesels as buybacks proceed
2017 Kia Optima Hybrid: gas mileage review of mid-size sedan 2017 Kia Optima Hybrid: gas mileage review of mid-size sedan
Mazda's electric car gets patents for rotary range-extender engine Mazda's electric car gets patents for rotary range-extender engine
Ford Fusion becomes first police pursuit-rated hybrid car Ford Fusion becomes first police pursuit-rated hybrid car
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Find Green Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2017 Green Car Reports. All Rights Reserved. Green Car Reports is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.