Leaf vs Bolt EV, Tesla pickup, cheaper Prius, Honda's plug-in Clarity pair: The Week in Reverse

2018 Ford Police Responder Hybrid Sedan pursuit-rated police car Enlarge Photo

Which carmaker launched the first-ever pursuit-rated hybrid police car?



What do automakers really want the EPA to do about those 2022 through 2025 vehicle emission rules?



This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending on Friday, April 14, 2017.

Friday, we noted automakers saying they don't want to roll back existing fuel-economy and EPA emission rules, and we read the tea leaves.

Our conclusion: they want a delay in the 2022-2025 rules, and are bargaining for time.

On Thursday, we dug into the question of why the market thinks Tesla is worth as much as General Motors. Much discussion ensued.

Oh, and Tesla will show its pickup truck in 18 to 24 months and its design for an electric semi before the end of this year, CEO Elon Musk said. In tweets, of course.

2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car, brought to Kelly Olsen's house for test drive, March 2017 Enlarge Photo

Wednesday, we published a Nissan Leaf driver's first impressions of the Chevy Bolt EV after he took a lengthy test drive in the 238-mile electric car. Much discussion ensued on that one, too.

This year's New York auto show was far from green, but we did cover the Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid and Clarity Electric, which were shown for the first time there.

On Tuesday, we looked at what's required to turn a fuel-efficient hybrid mid-size sedan into a police car, via an interview with a Ford engineer.

The car in question is the Ford Police Responder Hybrid Sedan, based on the Fusion Hybrid, which debuted Monday ahead of the New York show. It's the first ever pursuit-rated hybrid.

Monday, we kicked off the week by asking whether the Chevrolet FNR-X Concept, a plug-in crossover vehicle that will debut at next week's Shanghai auto show, might be the Volt crossover utility vehicle everyone seems to want.

Keep an eye on our the week's coverage of the Shanghai autor show for more details.

Tesla Model 3 test car, Los Altos, CA, Apr 8, 2017 [clip from YouTube video by OMG_Tesla} Enlarge Photo

Over the weekend, we showed you some video of a Tesla Model 3 development test vehicle on public roads—an indication that the lower-priced electric sedan is getting closer to production.

Finally, we noted that in light of tepid sales of the Prius hybrid, despite an all-new version launched just last year, Toyota has launched a less expensive version with a bit less standard equipment.

Those were our main stories this week; we'll see you again next week. Until then, this has been the Green Car Reports Week in Reverse update.

