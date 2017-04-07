Plug-in minivan, used VW TDI diesel prices, Kia Optima Hybrid drive, EPA testing: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Aston Martin DBX concept Enlarge Photo

Today, we have good news on electric-car buyers, a grim EPA budget, an apparently failed new battery, and production of the first plug-in hybrid minivan to hit the market. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Four out of 10 drivers globally would consider buying an electric car today, but the numbers vary a lot by country.

A proposed EPA budget leaked to The Washington Post would basically slash all funds for emission and fuel-economy testing by the agency.

Remember all the excitement three years ago around the Sakti3 solid-state battery? Well, Dyson—which bought the company 18 months ago—now appears to have walked away from its patent licenses. Hmmmmmm.

As buybacks continue for hundreds of thousands of Volkswagen TDI diesel cars that cheated on emissions, asking prices are rising for some of the remaining vehicles.

Full retail production of the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid starts today, slightly behind schedule for the only plug-in hybrid minivan sold in North America.

We drove the 2017 Kia Optima Hybrid sedan for a few hundred miles, and reported on its real-world gas mileage.

VW now has a three-row crossover utility vehicle; a first drive of the 2018 Volkswagen Atlas pointed out that it's really missing the high fuel-efficiency model the TDI diesel version was going to provide.

Finally, the production version of the Aston Martin DBX crossover was teased in a sketch; it'll have both all-electric and plug-in hybrid powertrains when it launches in 2019.

