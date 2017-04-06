Plug-in electric car sales in Canada, March 2017: Chevy charges ahead





2017 Chevrolet Volt in Vancouver, BC, Canada Enlarge Photo

The Chevy Volt likely continued its winning ways atop the Canadian plug-in electric vehicle sales charts in March. Its 377 sales give it a comfortable margin over the Tesla Model S's high mark of 325, set in March 2016 before the Model X became available.

The Chevy Bolt's 241 units were nearly triple the 86 sold in February, and could be enough to give GM's 238-mile all-electric car second place.

In the months since Fremont's falcon-wing arrived in Canada, Tesla's best sales month for Ses and Xes, at 187 and 238 units respectively, was this past September.

The Bolt's 327 sales in its first two full months of availability have eclipsed the Model X's two-month total of 282, making it the fastest-selling electric vehicle in Canada.

Nissan sold 144 Leafs—by far its best-ever March showing—up about one-quarter from February's 113.

This actually represented a loss in overall market share, as the highly-seasonal Canadian auto market grew by half from February to March.

Plug-in electric car sales in Canada, March 2017 Enlarge Photo

BMW added 48 i-series vehicles (primarily i3 and i8) while Mitsubishi sold an additional 10 i-MiEVs.

With the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV not due to arrive until early 2018, at best, the newly adopted member of the Renault-Nissan Alliance is unlikely to expand its tiny sliver of the Canadian electric vehicle pie this year.

GreenCarReports offers its monthly regrets that Ford C-Max Energi, Ford Fusion Energi and Hyundai Sonata PHEV sales are not provided.

As conveyed by a Ford representative: "I have looked into this and unfortunately we are not inclined to provide this level of detail for Canada. The numbers are very small, as you might imagine."

2013 Tesla Model S on Chilcotin Highway, Canada [photo: owner Vincent Argiro] Enlarge Photo

February registration roundup

Canadians bought about 870 new plug-in electric vehicles in February, more than twice the prior February record.

Overall plug-in electric vehicle market share stayed at 0.71 percent, level with January.

Tesla sold 128 Model S sedans and 72 Model X crossovers in February, for a monthly total of 200.

Kia sold 38 Soul EVs in February, down from 47 in January, while Chrysler sold an additional four Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid minivans.

Five used Fiat 500e compliance cars were imported into British Columbia. In February, BMW sold 17 i3 hatchbacks, 6 i8 coupes, 25 X5 SUVs and seven 330e sedans.

Porsche sold four Cayenne S-E Hybrids, while Canadians purchased three Mercedes GLE 550e SUVs. Audi added 35 A3 e-trons while Volvo sold an additional 37 XC90 PHEVs.

