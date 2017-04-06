Plug-in electric car sales in Canada, March 2017: Chevy charges ahead

2017 Chevrolet Volt in Vancouver, BC, Canada

The Chevy Volt likely continued its winning ways atop the Canadian plug-in electric vehicle sales charts in March. Its 377 sales give it a comfortable margin over the Tesla Model S's high mark of 325, set in March 2016 before the Model X became available.

The Chevy Bolt's 241 units were nearly triple the 86 sold in February, and could be enough to give GM's 238-mile all-electric car second place.

In the months since Fremont's falcon-wing arrived in Canada, Tesla's best sales month for Ses and Xes, at 187 and 238 units respectively, was this past September.

DON'T MISS: U.S. plug-in electric car sales for Mar: Leaf beats Bolt EV, plug-in hybrids beat electrics

The Bolt's 327 sales in its first two full months of availability have eclipsed the Model X's two-month total of 282, making it the fastest-selling electric vehicle in Canada.

Nissan sold 144 Leafs—by far its best-ever March showing—up about one-quarter from February's 113.

This actually represented a loss in overall market share, as the highly-seasonal Canadian auto market grew by half from February to March.

Plug-in electric car sales in Canada, March 2017

BMW added 48 i-series vehicles (primarily i3 and i8) while Mitsubishi sold an additional 10 i-MiEVs.

With the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV not due to arrive until early 2018, at best, the newly adopted member of the Renault-Nissan Alliance is unlikely to expand its tiny sliver of the Canadian electric vehicle pie this year.

READ THIS: Quebec passes Canada's first zero-emission vehicle rule, to start in 2018

GreenCarReports offers its monthly regrets that Ford C-Max Energi, Ford Fusion Energi and Hyundai Sonata PHEV sales are not provided.

As conveyed by a Ford representative: "I have looked into this and unfortunately we are not inclined to provide this level of detail for Canada. The numbers are very small, as you might imagine."

2013 Tesla Model S on Chilcotin Highway, Canada [photo: owner Vincent Argiro]

February registration roundup

Canadians bought about 870 new plug-in electric vehicles in February, more than twice the prior February record.

Overall plug-in electric vehicle market share stayed at 0.71 percent, level with January.

Tesla sold 128 Model S sedans and 72 Model X crossovers in February, for a monthly total of 200.

CHECK OUT: How electric-car pioneers differ form mainstream buyers in Canada

Kia sold 38 Soul EVs in February, down from 47 in January, while Chrysler sold an additional four Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid minivans.

Five used Fiat 500e compliance cars were imported into British Columbia. In February, BMW sold 17 i3 hatchbacks, 6 i8 coupes, 25 X5 SUVs and seven 330e sedans.

Porsche sold four Cayenne S-E Hybrids, while Canadians purchased three Mercedes GLE 550e SUVs. Audi added 35 A3 e-trons while Volvo sold an additional 37 XC90 PHEVs.

_______________________________________

