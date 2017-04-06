Cruze Diesel first drive, Tesla loss, Mazda rotary, updated Outback: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



2018 Subaru Outback Enlarge Photo

Today, we have a popular updated crossover utility wagon, a defeat for Tesla, a first drive of the new Cruze Diesel, and a radical range extender for electric cars. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Mazda's been working quietly on a rotary-engine range extender for electric cars; now it has U.S. patents to show for it.

Yesterday we updated our U.S. plug-in electric car sales report for last month; today we've got its Canadian electric-car sales counterpart.

Is the battle between green groups and the White House over eliminating pollution safeguards erupting into outright 'war'? We look at the sides (there are more than two).

Tesla wanted to sell electric cars to actual buyers in Utah, but the state's dealership lobbyists won the battle to prevent that awful outcome from happening.

With a 37-mpg EPA combined fuel-economy rating, the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel is the most efficient model of GM's compact sedan. Now we've driven it.

The updated 2018 Subaru Outback, one of the more fuel-efficient mid-size crossovers, will be revealed at next week's New York auto show; we've got the details.

Finally, a long investigation by Consumer Reports and ProPublica revealed that auto insurers charge higher premiums in minority neighborhoods, though the insurance industry has already criticized the study's methodology.

