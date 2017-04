More Bolt EV charging, VW diesel costs, London emission fees, Mercedes vs hydrogen: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



2018 Subaru Crosstrek, 2017 Geneva auto show Enlarge Photo

Today, we have a total of what the diesel scandal has cost VW, more details on Chevy Bolt EV fast-charging rates, an update on London's stiff charges for older, more polluting cars, and a moral question to ponder. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Hong Kong closed a tax loophole, one that benefited Tesla buyers more than anyone else.

When will it come to be seen as unacceptable to drive a car with a tailpipe? We surveyed our Twitter followers for their answers.

London's stiff fees on older, higher-emitting cars if they want to enter the center city will start in two years—but they'll be stricter for diesels than gasoline cars.

After our experience fast-charging a Chevy Bolt EV electric car two weeks ago, we dug into the question of its charging rates more deeply. Here's what we learned.

Has Mercedes-Benz given up on production of vehicles powered by hydrogen fuel cells?

Subaru has long sold the most fuel-efficient all-wheel-drive cars in the U.S. Now we have a preview of the 2018 Subaru Crosstrek.

Finally, the total bill for the Volkswagen diesel emission scandal continues to climb. It's now at $22.3 billion (and it'll climb more in months to come).

_______________________________________________

