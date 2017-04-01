Clarity Fuel Cell driven, Bolt EV fast-charged, Trump vs CARB, electric watercraft: The Week in Reverse

Follow John Add to circle



2017 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell, Santa Barbara, CA, March 2017 Enlarge Photo

Why are two of the very earliest Nissan Leaf owners not happy with their electric car?



What can you do personally to cut emissions of climate-change gases that the Trump Administration will no longer regulate?



This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending on Friday, March 31, 2017.

Friday, we learned that Mercedes-Benz has moved up the schedule for introducing its first volume electric cars by as much as three years.

Now that Trump has issued an executive order to eliminate U.S. government efforts to stem climate change, what happens next?

On Thursday, we wrote about Rick and Laura SantAngelo, who bought one of the first 2011 Nissan Leaf electric cars. After six years and 90,000 miles, they're not happy.

2011 Nissan Leaf at 96,000 miles, photo by owner Rick SantAngelo Enlarge Photo

We wrote up our impressions from a first drive of the 2017 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell sedan. We liked it best of all three hydrogen cars that are now on sale; is that enough?

Wednesday, we noted that In Germany and Austria, electric-car owners will soon reap the benefits of a rapidly expanding charging infrastructure.

And we took a 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV electric-car to a nearby mall to see how much range we would get from a 30-minute session on a CCS fast charger.

On Tuesday, we discussed new spy shots of the second-generation Nissan Leaf, which means an unveiling of the highly-anticipated electric car can't be far off.

We also covered statements by BMW's CEO, who believes that soon, range will no longer be a factor for distinguishing among electric cars.

Monday, we kicked off the week with the California Air Resources Board's vote to reaffirm emissions standards and electric-car plans for 2025, setting up a conflict with the EPA.

Longer-range Renault Zoe electric car, introduced at 2016 Paris Motor Show Enlarge Photo

Leasing your electric-car battery turns out to be beneficial: Renault Zoe owners can double their range by leasing the larger battery pack introduced on the updated 2017 model.

Over the weekend, our article on an all-electric personal watercraft—it uses a Zero Motorcycles powertrain for quieter lake journeys—proved remarkably popular.

Finally, in light of the Trump administration's actions in support of fossil fuels, we asked what can you do personally to reduce carbon emissions.

The best thing turns out to be driving a much more energy-efficient car.

Those were our main stories this week; we'll see you again next week. Until then, this has been the Green Car Reports Week in Reverse update.

