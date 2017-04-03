Self-driving Leaf, electric-car sales, fuel-cell challenges, Tesla deliveries: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Riding in prototype of fully autonomous Nissan Leaf electric car, March 2017 [video: Fully Charged] Enlarge Photo

Today, we have Tesla quarterly deliveries, electric-car sales for March, a California road trip, and a fully autonomous Nissan Leaf. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

As usual, on Saturday we ran down all of last week's stories, from a first drive of the Honda Clarity Fuel Cell to our experience fast-charging a Chevy Bolt EV.

Sunday, we reported on a road trip that compared a Tesla Model X to a Toyota Mirai—and which one completed the California route first.

Today, we covered Tesla's first-quarter global deliveries of 25,000 vehicles, a quarterly record for the Silicon Valley electric-car maker.

We looked at the several challenges that face hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles as a few makers lay plans to produce and sell them in higher volumes.

Ever wondered what it would be like to ride along in a fully autonomous electric car? We've got the video.

More and more new cars come standard with start-stop systems that switch off the engine when the car isn't moving. We explain why that won't wear out your starter motor.

Today is sales-reporting day for March, and we've got the first cut at our monthly plug-in electric car sales report. (Bolt EV fans won't be happy.)

Dutch supercar maker Spyker plans to put its D8 crossover utility vehicle into production as a plug-in hybrid. It's ... ummm ... unusual-looking.

Finally, U.S. pedestrian deaths soared 11 percent last year. Could it be ... distracted driving?

_______________________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter