Self-driving Leaf, electric-car sales, fuel-cell challenges, Tesla deliveries: Today's Car News

Apr 3, 2017
Follow John

Riding in prototype of fully autonomous Nissan Leaf electric car, March 2017 [video: Fully Charged]

Riding in prototype of fully autonomous Nissan Leaf electric car, March 2017 [video: Fully Charged]

Enlarge Photo

Today, we have Tesla quarterly deliveries, electric-car sales for March, a California road trip, and a fully autonomous Nissan Leaf. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

As usual, on Saturday we ran down all of last week's stories, from a first drive of the Honda Clarity Fuel Cell to our experience fast-charging a Chevy Bolt EV.

Sunday, we reported on a road trip that compared a Tesla Model X to a Toyota Mirai—and which one completed the California route first.

Today, we covered Tesla's first-quarter global deliveries of 25,000 vehicles, a quarterly record for the Silicon Valley electric-car maker.

We looked at the several challenges that face hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles as a few makers lay plans to produce and sell them in higher volumes.

Ever wondered what it would be like to ride along in a fully autonomous electric car? We've got the video.

More and more new cars come standard with start-stop systems that switch off the engine when the car isn't moving. We explain why that won't wear out your starter motor.

Today is sales-reporting day for March, and we've got the first cut at our monthly plug-in electric car sales report. (Bolt EV fans won't be happy.)

Dutch supercar maker Spyker plans to put its D8 crossover utility vehicle into production as a plug-in hybrid. It's ... ummm ... unusual-looking.

Finally, U.S. pedestrian deaths soared 11 percent last year. Could it be ... distracted driving?

_______________________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

All-electric personal watercraft launch for quieter lake journeys All-electric personal watercraft launch for quieter lake journeys
2017 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell: first drive of hydrogen-powered sedan 2017 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell: first drive of hydrogen-powered sedan
Fast-charging a 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car Fast-charging a 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car
Riding in prototype autonomous Nissan Leaf electric car: what it's like (video) Riding in prototype autonomous Nissan Leaf electric car: what it's like (video)
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Find Green Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2017 Green Car Reports. All Rights Reserved. Green Car Reports is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.