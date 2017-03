New Musk venture, Mercedes electrics to come quicker, sensing methane leaks: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



2015 Volkswagen Golf TDI SE Enlarge Photo

Today, we have a new company from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, posh electric delivery vans, and a new sense of urgency from Mercedes-Benz. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Mercedes-Benz has decided to launch electric cars up to three years faster than it had previously planned. We explained why.

A Google Street View car was used to test out new sensing equipment to spot methane leaks in urban neighborhoods.

Famed English department store Harrods is among the European brands adopting electric delivery trucks to cut vehicle emissions to zero.

Volkswagen has resolved diesel-cheating cases with 10 states, moving it slightly closer to winding up the U.S. part of its lengthy, costly diesel emission scandal.

Trump issued an executive order to eliminate U.S. government efforts to stem climate change. Now what happens?

There's new advice on how to keep your teen from drinking and driving. Fingers crossed.

Finally, as if he didn't have enough on his plate running Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk is launching a new company: Neuralink will merge the human brain with artificial intelligence.

OK, then.

