VW diesel-fix woes, Germany's expanding EV network, and Chevy Bolt EV fast charging: Today's Car News

Today, we have Volkswagen TDI models that are "undrivable" following diesel fixes, the true impact of the clean energy industry on the U.S. economy, and news on German and Austrian electrification efforts. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

In Germany and Austria, EV owners will soon reap the benefits of a rapidly expanding charging infrastructure. Germany is simply building more stations, while Austria is developing a unified network to make charging easier for owners.

A new study on natural-gas power plants claims that while they produce less carbon dioxide per kilowatt hour than coal, their methane emissions are dramatically higher.

Volkswagen's modifications for emissions-cheating turbodiesel models in Europe have rendered some cars "undrivable," British drivers report. One owner claims VW's software update has caused his car to "stall intermittently, and [become] difficult to restart."

As President Donald Trump attempts to revive the coal industry, a new report from the Sierra Club claims that jobs in clean-energy industries far outweigh the fossil-fuel business.

We got our hands on the new Chevrolet Bolt EV, again. We took it to the local mall to see how a 30-minute session on a conventional fast charger compared to the 80-percent charge a Tesla can net in the same period on a Supercharger.

