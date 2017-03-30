Tesla software, unhappy Leaf owner, Honda Clarity first drive, Musk says 'no': Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



2017 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell, Santa Barbara, CA, March 2017 Enlarge Photo

Today, we have a drive report on Honda's hydrogen fuel-cell sedan, an unhappy Nissan Leaf owner, and Elon Musk playing stern daddy to an eager Model 3 buyer. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

The Trump administration is working to wipe out all U.S. government climate-change efforts.

What can you do to reduce carbon emissions yourself? The best thing turns out to be driving a much more energy-efficient car.

A Tesla Model 3 reservation holder just wanted a conventional speedometer. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said no. Twice.

Rick and Laura SantAngelo were very excited to buy one of the first 2011 Nissan Leaf electric cars in the U.S. Six years and 90,000 miles later, they're not happy.

We wrote up some impressions from our first drive of the 2017 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell sedan. We liked it best of all three hydrogen cars now on sale; is that enough?

Version 8.1 of the Tesla operating software for its cars finally arrived this week; the Autopilot improvements may be its most important feature.

Finally, the BMW 2-Series Active Tourer (for which read "minivan") and its plug-in hybrid variant are getting some mid-life updates, and we've got the spy shots. No, you won't see it in North America.

