2018 Nissan Leaf spy shots, BMW electric-car confidence, Honda charging experiment: Today's Car News

Today, we have more spy shots of the 2018 Nissan Leaf, BMW's CEO expresses an optimistic opinion about the future of electric cars, and Honda experiments with an unorthodox charging system. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

New billboards in California not only advertise the Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel-cell car, but also scrub nitrogen oxide from the air.

A team of Honda researchers are experimenting with high-power electric-car charging... at highway speeds.

Next year should be a record year for sales of plug-in electric cars, but which car will sell best? We asked our Twitter followers to weigh in.

We have more spy shots of the second-generation Nissan Leaf, which means an unveiling of the highly-anticipated electric car can't be far off.

See why BMW's CEO believes range will no longer be a factor for electric cars.

Recent filings show that Faraday Future has not made significant progress on its Nevada factory.

Finally, Tesla CEO Elon Musk hinted that the largest battery-pack option for the Model 3 will be 75 kilowatt-hours.

