2018 Nissan Leaf spy shots, BMW electric-car confidence, Honda charging experiment: Today's Car News

Mar 28, 2017

2017 Nissan Leaf

2017 Nissan Leaf

Enlarge Photo

Today, we have more spy shots of the 2018 Nissan Leaf, BMW's CEO expresses an optimistic opinion about the future of electric cars, and Honda experiments with an unorthodox charging system. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

New billboards in California not only advertise the Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel-cell car, but also scrub nitrogen oxide from the air.

A team of Honda researchers are experimenting with high-power electric-car charging... at highway speeds.

Next year should be a record year for sales of plug-in electric cars, but which car will sell best? We asked our Twitter followers to weigh in.

We have more spy shots of the second-generation Nissan Leaf, which means an unveiling of the highly-anticipated electric car can't be far off.

See why BMW's CEO believes range will no longer be a factor for electric cars.

Recent filings show that Faraday Future has not made significant progress on its Nevada factory.

Finally, Tesla CEO Elon Musk hinted that the largest battery-pack option for the Model 3 will be 75 kilowatt-hours.

_______________________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2017 Kia Niro: gas mileage review 2017 Kia Niro: gas mileage review
BMW 740e, X5 xDrive 40e: where do low-range plug-in hybrids fit in? BMW 740e, X5 xDrive 40e: where do low-range plug-in hybrids fit in?
All-electric personal watercraft launch for quieter lake journeys All-electric personal watercraft launch for quieter lake journeys
Nio Eve concept is yet another Chinese luxury electric SUV, this one autonomous Nio Eve concept is yet another Chinese luxury electric SUV, this one autonomous
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Find Green Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2017 Green Car Reports. All Rights Reserved. Green Car Reports is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.