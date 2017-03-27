E15 gasoline faces stronger headwinds as more states move to ban it

Mar 27, 2017

Big square baler harvesting wheat straw for production of cellulosic ethanol

Big square baler harvesting wheat straw for production of cellulosic ethanol

Enlarge Photo

While political control in Washington has changed, the debate over a mandate to blend specific volumes of ethanol into the U.S. fuel supply has not.

Since its passage in 2007 as part of the Energy Independence and Security Act, the ethanol-mandating Renewable Fuel Standard has attracted controversy.

Its requirement of specific volumes of ethanol rather than percentages has proven unrealistic, and supporters of the oil industry have tried to do away with the mandate altogether.

DON'T MISS: Sierra Club to sue EPA over failure to report on ethanol

An important component of meeting the mandate is introducing fuel blends with larger amounts of ethanol for public consumption.

Most gas stations sell E10—a blend of 10 percent ethanol and 90 percent gasoline—as the default.

But the EPA and ethanol advocates have pushed for wider distribution of E15 which, at 15 percent ethanol, is the highest concentration of the biofuel currently approved for use in all new cars as a straight substitute for conventional gasoline.

U.S. Capitol Building

U.S. Capitol Building

Enlarge Photo

E15 is now rolling out in larger quantities, but a flurry of federal and state bills have appeared to kill it, reports Hemmings Motor News.

Virginia Representative Robert Goodlatte recently introduced two bills in the House of Representatives with that goal.

HR 1314 calls for the elimination of the Renewable Fuel Standard, as well as a 2005 provision added to the Clean Air Act that sets minimum standards for renewable-fuel use.

ALSO SEE: Trump supported ethanol, but his team may not; is oil the reason? (Dec 2016)

His second bill—HR 1315, also known as the RFS Reform Act of 2017—would ban the production and sale of any fuel with a blend of more than 10 percent ethanol.

Both bills have been referred to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.

Another bill introduced by Texas Representative Michael Burgess—HR 119, the Leave Ethanol Volumes at Existing Levels Act—would cap ethanol blending at 10 percent.

Georgia state capitol (pic by Andre M. via Wikimedia)

Georgia state capitol (pic by Andre M. via Wikimedia)

Enlarge Photo

Meanwhile, Georgia's senate is considering SB 115, a bill calling for the prohibition of all ethanol-blended fuels in the state.

Senate Resolution 205 also asks Congress to eliminate all requirements for use of ethanol as a fuel.

CHECK OUT: EPA boosts required 2017 ethanol volume above expected level (Nov 2016)

The EPA previously approved E15 for use in all cars built in 2001 or later, although some automakers still don't explicitly endorse the fuel for their new vehicles.

For 2017, the EPA is mandating 19.28 billion gallons of ethanol be blended with the fuel supply.

But because the mandate of specific volumes doesn't take into account changes in overall fuel consumption, the EPA hasn't been able to meet its targets in past years, instituting various waivers instead.

_______________________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

All-electric personal watercraft launch for quieter lake journeys All-electric personal watercraft launch for quieter lake journeys
2017 Kia Niro: gas mileage review 2017 Kia Niro: gas mileage review
BMW 740e, X5 xDrive 40e: where do low-range plug-in hybrids fit in? BMW 740e, X5 xDrive 40e: where do low-range plug-in hybrids fit in?
Nio Eve concept is yet another Chinese luxury electric SUV, this one autonomous Nio Eve concept is yet another Chinese luxury electric SUV, this one autonomous
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Find Green Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2017 Green Car Reports. All Rights Reserved. Green Car Reports is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.