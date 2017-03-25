Bolt EV pros and cons, hybrid sedans, Model 3 video, oil industry ignores electric cars: The Week in Reverse

2017 Kia Optima Hybrid, 2016 Chicago Auto Show

Who posted a video of an important future electric car with more than 200 miles of range?

What alarming bill is quietly advancing in the U.S. House of Representatives?

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending on Friday, March 24, 2017.

Friday, we noted that a tweet by Tesla CEO Elon Musk contained a short video of a Tesla Model 3 that he called the first production "release candidate" for the eagerly awaited 215-mile, $35,000 electric car.

It followed last week's remarkable revelation that the Model 3 will skip the beta-test phase and go straight into production, presumably this summer.

2017 BMW i3 electric car during winter snow storm [photo: owner Chris Neff]

On Thursday, following the previous week's intense snowstorms in parts of the U.S., we offered some tips on how to drive electric cars in winter weather.

We also suggested there's a reason the oil industry doesn't care about electric cars. Much discussion on that one ensued.

Wednesday, we looked at a study that debunks the idea that fuel-economy rules hurt jobs. They don't—and next time you hear someone say they do, you can push back.

We got more impressions of the Chevy Bolt EV's pros and cons from a new owner of the 238-mile electric car in Maryland.

If you're loking for a hybrid mid-size sedan, on Tuesday we ran down all of the 2017 models on sale—and previewed a new one due for 2018.

2017 Tesla Model S

We also alerted readers to a new bill that would make it more difficult for scientists to sit on the EPA's Science Advisory Board, which has quietly advanced in the House of Representatives.

We kicked off the week on Monday with the news that the Tesla Model S lineup was slimmed down; the company has discontinued its Model S 60 and 60D variants.

Even if the Model S electric car has questionable quality, by the way, its owners love them regardless.

If you've wondered what a Chevrolet Volt does when it runs out of both battery charge and gasoline, we wrote about what happened when one owner decided to find out.

In new-car reviews, we noted that the 2018 Toyota C-HR is being marketed as a "crossover." despite its lack of all-wheel drive. We compared the remarkably styled little hatchback to more traditional utility vehicles.

2018 Toyota C-HR, San Antonio, Texas, Feb 2017

A new study claims carbon emissions from electricity generation could vanish by 2060. We explained how.

Finally, what's called "one-pedal driving" in electric cars is one of their best features. We explained what it is, how it works, and why EV drivers love it so much.

Those were our main stories this week; we'll see you again next week. Until then, this has been the Green Car Reports Week in Reverse update.

