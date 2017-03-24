Model 3 video, California electric cars, NY rebates, one-pedal driving: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Mercedes-Benz Generation EQ concept, 2016 Paris auto show Enlarge Photo

Today, we look at an update on the Tesla Model 3, explain what one-pedal driving is, and insert some reality over how much fuel-economy rules will actually cost. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

New York state finally released details of its new electric-car incentive program, and turns out that plug-in cars over $60,000 get lower cash rebates than the rest.

Remember all the howling and moaning about how expensive it would be to meet CAFE standards? Turns out it'll be even cheaper than the EPA projected just last summer, a new study says.

You may have heard electric-car drivers rhapsodizing over the joys of one-pedal driving. We explain what it is, and how it works.

Elon Musk is tweeting again, this time a short video of what he says is the first release-candidate Tesla Model 3 electric car.

In California, you may have choices unavailable to the rest of the country: how about the upcoming 2018 Leaf vs a Bolt EV electric car vs a Toyota Mirai fuel-cell car?

Remember Faraday Future, the ambitious electric-car startup with plans for a billion-dollar factory outside Las Vegas? It's still stalled.

Finally, the Mercedes-Benz EQ Concept, released last fall, previewed an entire EQ line of electric cars—but the German maker may face trouble using that name in China, where it expected to sell many of its EQ electric cars.

