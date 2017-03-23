The oil industry doesn't care about electric cars: here's why

Follow John Add to circle



It crops up in comments from electric-car advocates and clean-energy users fairly regularly.

And it goes something like this: "Big Oil and Gas are on the verge of collapse, as clean energy and electric cars make them obsolete."

With large-scale installations of clean generating capacity now reportedly no more expensive—in some cases—than the most efficient fossil-fueled plants, the electric-power horizon is changing rapidly.

But electric cars leading to a wholesale global collapse in demand for gasoline within the next few years?

Stop with that already, folks.

Or at least add an asterisk that points to a note saying "in a few decades, maybe."

Plug-in electric cars have many appealing features: they're nicer to drive, they're cheaper per mile to operate than the average conventional car in almost all U.S. locations, and they are partially or fully zero-emission.

They are still notably pricier to buy than conventional cars of the same size, however, though the steady 7-percent annual cost reduction in lithium-ion cell prices will steadily chew away at that problem until it's eliminated.

That said, the world has 1.2 billion vehicles on its roads, roughly, and after six years, there are fewer than 2 million vehicles with plugs.

The oil industry is quite confident that it has decades of demand yet to fuel those vehicles—which bring mobility, economic opportunity, and freedom to their owners and users.

So here are the reasons that electric cars aren't threatening the imminent collapse of Big Oil. There are actually at least three, followed by a couple of points to keep watch on.

(1) Fuel-economy requirements and carbon-emission limits

Whether you call them fuel-economy rules or limits on vehicular carbon emissions, the effect is the same: every new vehicle sold uses less fuel.

Miles driven in mature markets (North America, Europe) aren't notably rising, which means that gasoline consumption is already declining slowly.

In fact, U.S. gasoline consumption peaked in 2006 and fell each year for nine years thereafter. It rose slightly last year for the first time in a decade.

Yes, China is seeing many more cars on the road, and growth areas like India and South America will see more vehicles on the road as well.

But many of them already have aggressive rules for fuel economy and, in the case of China, electrification.

Whether they are able to follow through in areas where mass-market vehicles cost half what they do in North America, however, remains to be seen.

Right now, global gasoline consumption is expected to continue rising.

(2) The transition will be slow

Remember those 1.2 billion vehicles on the world's roads?

Even with global sales approaching 100 million new vehicles a year, making a significant dent in the global fleet takes many, many years.

Consider the case of catalytic converters to reduce emissions of carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, and nitrogen oxides.

They were first introduced in the U.S. on 1975 model-year cars. They didn't become common in Europe for another 10 years, and the rest of the world followed in the 1990s and 2000s.

In other words, it took 30 years for the technology to become standard—and far longer for it to spread into a majority of those 1.2 billion vehicles.

(3) An entirely new and costly industry has to be built

That 7-percent annual cost reduction metric for lithium-ion cells is based on more than 20 years of data from consumer-format cells.

But to move even a substantial minority of the world's 100 million vehicles to partial or full electric power will require an entirely new network of global lithium-ion cell production.