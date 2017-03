Fuel-economy rules & jobs, Tesla quality issues, high-volume VW electric car: Today's Car News

Volkswagen I.D. electric car concept, 2016 Paris auto show Enlarge Photo

Today, we look at why looser fuel-economy rules won't create more jobs, why Tesla owners love their electric cars despite significant documented quality issues, and when the first high-volume Volkswagen electric car will arrive. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

The first high-volume Volkswagen electric car must arrive by 2020, executives now say, to meet emissions standards in Europe and China.

Less-strict fuel-economy rules won't create more jobs, says one analysts. Here's why.

Tesla electric cars have quality issues, but owners love them regardless, says a new J.D. Power study.

A new U.K. factory that will build plug-in hybrid London taxis is complete, with production expected to start later this year.

Another Chevrolet Bolt EV owner weighs in on the pros and cons of the new electric car.

Uber's self-driving car software may be less advanced than the company first indicated. A new report claims the software averages about one failure per mile.

Finally, BMW is given constructor status in the Formula E electric-car race series, beginning in 2018.

_______________________________________________

