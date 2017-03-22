Another Chevy Bolt EV electric-car owner weighs in on pro and cons

Follow John Add to circle



We've had a 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car in our fleet for a handful of days, and have been thinking about our impressions of the car in everyday use.

While a major snowstorm cut half the days out of our test run—with a 7-foot snowdrift blocking the road to my house—we've been using the Bolt in and around the New York City metro area.

With the the car's arrival delayed (at our request), we dug into what early Bolt EV owners were saying about the car.

The Facebook group for owners of Chevy's first mass-produced battery-electric car grows every day.

In particular, Brian Ro of Columbia, Maryland, offered very specific comments on his new car. He also owns two Chevy Volts as well.

We've broken down his comments into specific topics, as noted, and edited them for clarity.

DRIVING CHARACTERISTICS

"You can easily squeal the tires off the line, even in power-reduced mode!

Ro loves the Low ("L") setting on the drive selector that boosts regenerative braking substantially and permits one-pedal driving. He says, simply, "It's huge!"

"The driver's dead pedal is positioned better (deeper) in the Bolt than in the second-generation Volt.

"The ride is solid, and very similar to that of a Volt. You don't get bounced around on a rough road as you do in a BMW i3, with its bicycle-thin tires, for example.

INTERIOR SPACE

"Interior space is....spacey! I am 6 feet tall, and with the driver's seat set at a comfortable level, I have at least 4 to 5 inches of headroom to spare. The Bolt's front seats also sit much higher than those in the Volt, so it's more like an SUV seating position despite the subcompact footprint.

"While I would describe getting into the driver's seat of my Volts as "dropping in", in the Bolt, it's more like sliding in horizontally.

"Putting the driver's seat at a comfortable position for me (further back than I usually position the seat in my Volts), and then hopping in the rear, I still had a good 2 to 3 inches of leg room. And I have longer legs than the average 6-foot-tall person.

"The flat floor makes the rear seating area much more spacious than any Volt too. There's no hump of any kind back there thanks to the skateboard battery design. Having a "real" middle rear seat is welcome too (though sitting three adults in the back would still be tight).

"I found with 2 booster seats in the rear, I could squeeze my 190-pound self in the middle, though that wouldn't be pleasant for any long distance drive. Moving a car seat to the middle should make a trip much more pleasant for an adult in the rear, however."

INTERIOR QUALITY

"I've seen complaints about the front seats being uncomfortable. I know what people are talking about, but I don't find the seats bothersome—although others may not agree.

"I can feel the plastic shell through the cushion with my left thigh, but likely I'll get used to that over time.

"The Bolt EV has grab handles in the front! At least on the front passenger side.