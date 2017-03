Chevrolet Bolt EV pricing, Tesla Model 3 update, hybrid mid-size sedans: Today's Car News

2017 Ford Fusion Hybrid Enlarge Photo

Today, Chevrolet Bolt EV pricing fluctuates, the Tesla Model 3 may skip one of Tesla's prototype phases, and we look at 2017-model hybrid mid-size sedans. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Looking for a hybrid mid-size sedan? Here are all of the 2017 models, plus one due for 2018.

A bill that would make it more difficult for scientists to sit on the EPA's Science Advisory Board has advanced in the House of Representatives.

Elon Musk says Tesla will skip the "beta" prototype phase for the Model 3, and go straight to building "early release candidate" vehicles.

For out latest poll, we asked our Twitter followers what they thought was the most important fuel-cell car so far.

Where is the world's largest electric-car charging sit in a parking facility? In Norway, of course.

Chevrolet Bolt EV pricing is already fluctuating, with some dealers offering discounts, and others marking up the electric car.

We compare the 2018 Toyota C-HR to the 2017 Honda HR-V, a vehicle of similar size but of more conventional crossover design.

Finally, Ford and Magna International partner on a prototype carbon-fiber subframe, which could reduce weight and thus improve fuel economy.

