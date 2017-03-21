World's largest electric-car charging site in parking facility: in Norway, of course (video)

Norway, of course, has taken the lead among the world's nations in implementing policies to end retail sales of vehicles with combustion engines by 2025.
That's its contribution to cutting emissions of climate-change gases in the country's transportation sector, and the plan is well underway.
New-car sales in Norway recently crossed the 50-percent mark for electrified vehicles—hybrids, battery-electric cars, and plug-in hybrids—and electric cars may be more common on the streets of Oslo than anywhere outside Tesla's headquarters in Palo Alto, California.
Electric-car advocate Bjorn Nyland shows off Vulkan parking garage, Oslo, Norway [video, Mar 2017]
The Vulkan site also has a pair of DC fast-charging spots, each with two cables: one for the CHAdeMO format used by Nissan Leafs and Mitsubishi i-MiEVs, the other for the Combined Charging Standard used by all U.S. makers except Tesla and all German makers.
Those DC fast-charging cables presently charge at 50 kilowatts, the current cap for both standards—though each is in the process of developing software and hardware to permit far higher rates in the future.
The garage can draw on up to 800 kw of power from its electricity supplier, meaning dozens of cars can charge at once.
Oslo street scene: Nissan Leaf, Volkswagen e-Golf, Tesla Model S, July 2015
