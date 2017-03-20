Electric-car range, Tesla Model S lineup shuffle, UPS grows natural-gas fleet: Today's Car News





2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric (European spec), 2016 Geneva Motor Show Enlarge Photo

Today, we look at whether 100 miles of range is enough to lure electric-car buyers, the Tesla Model S 60 and 60D variants are discontinued, and UPS plans to spend $90 million on natural-gas vehicles and fueling stations. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Catch up on recent news with our Week in Reverse feature.

The Tesla Model S lineup slims down with the discontinuation of the Model S 60 and 60D variants.

What does a Chevrolet Volt do when it runs out of both battery charge and gasoline? One owner decided to find out.

UPS plans to spend $90 million on more natural-gas vehicles and fueling stations in the U.S.

Despite the push for longer-range mass-market models, some automakers say electric cars only need 100 miles of range. Is that true?

A new study claims carbon emissions from electricity generation could vanish by 2060. Here's how.

A recent article on the launch of the Chevrolet Bolt EV highlights issues in the ongoing debate over the future of electric cars.

The Hybrid Kinetic H600 is a new electric car from yet another Chinese startup, this time with a turbine range extender and styling by famed Italian firm Pininfarina.

Despite its lack of all-wheel drive, the 2018 Toyota C-HR is marketed as a "crossover." See how it compares to more traditional utility vehicles.

Volkswagen's U.S. lineup may get a new, smaller crossover in the form of the T-Roc, based on a 2014 concept car.

Finally, trouble continues to mount for Uber as its president quits after just six months on the job.

_______________________________________________

