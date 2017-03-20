Electric-car range, Tesla Model S lineup shuffle, UPS grows natural-gas fleet: Today's Car News

Mar 20, 2017

2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric (European spec), 2016 Geneva Motor Show

2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric (European spec), 2016 Geneva Motor Show

Enlarge Photo

Today, we look at whether 100 miles of range is enough to lure electric-car buyers, the Tesla Model S 60 and 60D variants are discontinued, and UPS plans to spend $90 million on natural-gas vehicles and fueling stations. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Catch up on recent news with our Week in Reverse feature.

The Tesla Model S lineup slims down with the discontinuation of the Model S 60 and 60D variants.

What does a Chevrolet Volt do when it runs out of both battery charge and gasoline? One owner decided to find out.

UPS plans to spend $90 million on more natural-gas vehicles and fueling stations in the U.S.

Despite the push for longer-range mass-market models, some automakers say electric cars only need 100 miles of range. Is that true?

A new study claims carbon emissions from electricity generation could vanish by 2060. Here's how.

A recent article on the launch of the Chevrolet Bolt EV highlights issues in the ongoing debate over the future of electric cars.

The Hybrid Kinetic H600 is a new electric car from yet another Chinese startup, this time with a turbine range extender and styling by famed Italian firm Pininfarina.

Despite its lack of all-wheel drive, the 2018 Toyota C-HR is marketed as a "crossover." See how it compares to more traditional utility vehicles.

Volkswagen's U.S. lineup may get a new, smaller crossover in the form of the T-Roc, based on a 2014 concept car.

Finally, trouble continues to mount for Uber as its president quits after just six months on the job.

_______________________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Nio Eve concept is yet another Chinese luxury electric SUV, this one autonomous Nio Eve concept is yet another Chinese luxury electric SUV, this one autonomous
2017 Kia Niro: gas mileage review 2017 Kia Niro: gas mileage review
BMW 740e, X5 xDrive 40e: where do low-range plug-in hybrids fit in? BMW 740e, X5 xDrive 40e: where do low-range plug-in hybrids fit in?
Audi A5 is third model to run on natural gas, for Europe only Audi A5 is third model to run on natural gas, for Europe only
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Find Green Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2017 Green Car Reports. All Rights Reserved. Green Car Reports is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.