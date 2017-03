Trump on EPA emissions rules, $10 billion electric-car buy, Lexus UX: Today's Car News

LAPD BMW i3 Enlarge Photo

Today, we have analysis of President Donald Trump's much-discussed appearance in Detroit, 30 cities plan to buy $10 billion worth of electric cars, and why the upcoming Lexus UX crossover may get a hybrid powertrain. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

A female Tesla engineer is suing the automaker, alleging a "culture of discrimination" against women.

Will the upcoming Lexus UX small crossover get the hybrid its U.S.-market Toyota C-HR cousin won't?

A coalition of 30 cities is planning a joint purchase of 114,000 electric cars, to be split among their municipal fleets.

Here's what President Trump did and didn't say about EPA emissions rules during a recent appearance in Detroit.

Check out the bumper crop of electric luxury cars launching over the next couple of years in response to the Tesla Model S and Model X.

The 2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid is rated at 27 mpg combined, and will be the top model in the MDX crossover lineup.

Finally, we have more spy shots of the 2018 BMW i3, which is expected to feature tweaked styling and increased battery capacity.

