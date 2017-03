Tesla owner tests Bolt EV, Lucid Air price, VW Electrify America plan: Today's Car News

Lucid Air Enlarge Photo

Today, a Tesla Model S owner test drives the Chevrolet Bolt EV, the Lucid Air electric car gets a confirmed base price, and Volkswagen submits its draft "Electrify America" charging-infrastructure plan to regulators. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

See what a Tesla Model S owner thinks of the Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car.

The Lucid Air electric luxury sedan will start at $60,000, undercutting the Tesla Model S somewhat.

Volkswagen submitted a draft plan for electric-car charging infrastructure to regulators as part of its diesel-emissions settlement. Here's what the plan includes.

See which models topped European electric-car and plug-in hybrid sales at the beginning of this year.

The Porsche Mission E electric sedan will cost less than the current Panamera sedan, according to a new report.

Executives from both Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Volkswagen appear at least open to the idea of a merger. Will that lead anywhere?

Finally, we have spy shots of the BMW i8 Spyder plug-in hybrid convertible.

