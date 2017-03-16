VW's Electrify America submits electric-car charging plan to EPA, CARB: now what?





BMW i3 and Volkswagen e-Golf electric cars using Combined Charging System (CCS) DC fast charging Enlarge Photo

Volkswagen has submitted a plan for electric-charging infrastructure to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resources Board.

VW's "Electrify America" plan shows how the automaker would spend funds it is required to commit to zero-emission vehicle infrastructure under the terms of a settlement for its diesel-emissions cheating.

This provision of the diesel settlement has attracted criticism from both right-wing politicians and electric-car advocates, who have said the project will dampen competition.

DON'T MISS: VW pleads guilty to felonies in diesel emission scandal

The deadline for Volkswagen to submit a draft plan was February 22, but that plan was only released to the public this week, by CARB (via HybridCars.com).

The plan calls for VW to spend $200 million in California over the first of four 2.5-year investment cycles, and $300 million outside the Golden State.

As part of the settlement for 2.0-liter 4-cylinder diesel cars—representing the majority of affected diesels—Volkswagen is expected to spend $2 billion over 10 years on zero-emission vehicle infrastructure, primarily electric-car charging stations.

2014 Volkswagen Passat TDI Enlarge Photo

Under a separate settlement for a smaller number of 3.0-liter V-6 diesels, VW agreed to pay CARB an additional $25 million to promote zero-emission vehicles in California.

Of the funds earmarked for the first investment cycle, $120 million will go directly to charging infrastructure in California.

That includes $65 million for 50 DC fast-charging sites, averaging five individual charging stations per locations.

ALSO SEE: VW opens 'Electrify America' site for comment on $2 billion charging plan (Dec 2016)

These would be rated at 150 kilowatts, but about half would be rated for up to 320 kW, according to the draft VW plan.

That would make the stations competitive with Tesla's Supercharger stations, and "future proof" them against future electric cars with larger battery packs or onboard chargers capable of higher-rate charging.

About half of the 50 fast-charging stations will be placed along the I-5 and US-101 north-south highway corridors, with the balance on intersecting highways.