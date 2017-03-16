European electric and plug-in hybrid sales for Jan 2017





2017 Renault Zoe Enlarge Photo

It's a new year, and that means a reset of the tally of European electric-car sales.

In January, the top-selling European-market electric car of 2016 maintained its status for one more month.

The Renault Zoe accumulated 2,602 sales in the first month of the year.

That gave it 14.2 percent of the European battery-electric car market, according to the running tally of electric-car and plug-in hybrid sales kept by the European Alternative Fuels Observatory (EAFO).

In past months, the Zoe has been followed in the sales rankings by the Nissan Leaf, made by Renault's alliance partner.

But in January, the BMW i3 managed to grab the second-place spot, achieving 1,411 sales.

2017 BMW i3 Enlarge Photo

The Leaf landed in third place, with 1,391 sales.

The Nissan was followed by the Tesla Model S and Model X, which racked up 824 and 581 sales, respectively.

The EAFO uses registration data to determine its figures, which is how it can calculate monthly Model S sales.

Tesla Motors refuses to release official monthly sales results or break down its quarterly delivery reports by country or region.

Behind the two Tesla electric cars was the Hyundai Ioniq Electric, registering its first European-market sales.

The Ioniq Electric is one of three Ioniq variants, along with hybrid and plug-in hybrid models, and reached 487 sales in January.

2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Enlarge Photo

The Kia Soul EV from Hyundai's sibling brand was close behind the Ioniq Electric, with 422 sales.

Those Korean electric cars were followed by a pair of Volkswagens: the e-Golf (273 sales) and e-Up (229 sales).

The e-Golf is the same electric version of the Golf hatchback sold in the U.S. while the e-Up is an Up city car with an electric powertrain, and is not sold in the U.S.

Finally, the Peugeot iOn—a re-badged Mitsubishi i-MiEV—landed in 10th place, with 201 sales.

Volkswagen Passat GTE Enlarge Photo

The Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid's long-running streak as the best-selling plug-in hybrid in Europe finally ended in January.

Mitsubishi's crossover was overtaken by the Volkswagen Passat GTE mid-size sedan, which tallied 1,347 sales to the Outlander's 1,115.

The Volvo XC90 T8 "Twin Engine" SUV achieved 1,069 sales, for third place.

Next came the BMW 225xe Active Tourer, with 697 sales.

2017 Mercedes-Benz C350e Enlarge Photo

The 225xe is part of the line of Active Tourer front-wheel drive models, which are unrelated to the rear-wheel drive 2-Series coupe and convertible sold in the U.S.

The BMW was followed by the Mercedes-Benz C350e sedan, which tallied 672 sales, and the GLC350e crossover, with 651 sales.

Next came three more BMW models: the 330e iPerformance (535 sales), X5 xDrive 40e iPerformance (522 sales), and i3 REx (408 sales).

The range-extended i3 REx is considered a plug-in hybrid for the purposes of the EAFO tally.

Finally, the Volkswagen Golf GTE rounded out the top 10 plug-in hybrids with 406 sales.

