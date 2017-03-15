Tesla battery bet, next Audi electric car, governors support renewable energy: Today's Car News

Mar 15, 2017

Photovoltaic solar power field at Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee

Photovoltaic solar power field at Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee

Today, Tesla offers South Australia battery energy storage within 100 days of signing a contract, Audi will follow the e-tron SUV with a smaller electric car, and a bipartisan group of governors urges President Donald Trump to support wind and solar energy. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Within two years, several luxury automakers will launch new electric cars. Our latest Twitter poll asked which luxury brand would do best in the field.

A bipartisan group of state governors urges President Trump to support wind and solar, citing the economic importance of those industries.

Tesla offers South Australia battery energy storage within 100 days of signing a contract, with CEO Elon Musk claiming the system will be free if it is not installed in that time.

Small turbocharged engines get good EPA fuel-economy ratings, but their real-world gas mileage is a different story, a new report finds.

Following the e-tron electric SUV, Audi's next electric car will be a compact BMW i3 competitor, according to a new report.

More details emerge on a low-cost electric car from Renault-Nissan, which will likely appear around 2020.

Certain 2012 Nissan Versa subcompacts are being recalled to prevent airbags from deploying unexpectedly.

While rival Ferrari is against the idea, Lamborghini's CEO says the Italian automaker is open to the possibility of an electric supercar.

