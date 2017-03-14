EPA emission-rule review, Volvo electric car, Nio Eve concept: Today's Car News

Mar 14, 2017

2016 Volvo XC90 T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid

2016 Volvo XC90 T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid

Enlarge Photo

Today, the Environmental Protection Agency is expected to reopen the comment period for emissions rules, Volvo plans to launch a long-range electric car by 2019, and the Nio Eve concept previews an electric SUV from a Chinese startup. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

The Nissan e-NV200 was the best-selling electric van in Europe in 2016, beating Nissan alliance partner Renault's Kangoo ZE.

Hybrids and electric cars now account for half of Norway's new-car sales, but officials would like to see them account for all new-car sales.

Volvo wants to launch a long-range electric car in 2019, but still has many details to work out.

The EPA is expected reopen the comment period for the vehicle emissions standards it finalized in the waning days of the Obama Administration.

The Nio Eve concept previews yet another Chinese luxury electric SUV, and is designed for fully-autonomous driving.

Changes to California's self-driving car regulations may eliminate the requirement for manual controls in prototype vehicles testing on public roads.

Finally, the Audi e-tron electric SUV may be followed by a smaller electric utility-vehicle model.

_______________________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Nio Eve concept is yet another Chinese luxury electric SUV, this one autonomous Nio Eve concept is yet another Chinese luxury electric SUV, this one autonomous
Chevy Bolt EV: 800-mile trip in 238-mile electric car shows challenges remain Chevy Bolt EV: 800-mile trip in 238-mile electric car shows challenges remain
Audi A5 is third model to run on natural gas, for Europe only Audi A5 is third model to run on natural gas, for Europe only
BMW 740e, X5 xDrive 40e: where do low-range plug-in hybrids fit in? BMW 740e, X5 xDrive 40e: where do low-range plug-in hybrids fit in?
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Find Green Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2017 Green Car Reports. All Rights Reserved. Green Car Reports is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.