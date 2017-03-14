EPA emission-rule review, Volvo electric car, Nio Eve concept: Today's Car News





2016 Volvo XC90 T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid Enlarge Photo

Today, the Environmental Protection Agency is expected to reopen the comment period for emissions rules, Volvo plans to launch a long-range electric car by 2019, and the Nio Eve concept previews an electric SUV from a Chinese startup. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

The Nissan e-NV200 was the best-selling electric van in Europe in 2016, beating Nissan alliance partner Renault's Kangoo ZE.

Hybrids and electric cars now account for half of Norway's new-car sales, but officials would like to see them account for all new-car sales.

Volvo wants to launch a long-range electric car in 2019, but still has many details to work out.

The EPA is expected reopen the comment period for the vehicle emissions standards it finalized in the waning days of the Obama Administration.

The Nio Eve concept previews yet another Chinese luxury electric SUV, and is designed for fully-autonomous driving.

Changes to California's self-driving car regulations may eliminate the requirement for manual controls in prototype vehicles testing on public roads.

Finally, the Audi e-tron electric SUV may be followed by a smaller electric utility-vehicle model.

_______________________________________________

